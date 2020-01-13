MFA Financial, Inc. [MFA] took an upward turn with a change of 0.91%, trading at the price of $7.75 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.65 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while MFA Financial, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.59M shares for that time period. MFA monthly volatility recorded 1.01%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 0.84%. PS value for MFA stocks is 4.60 with PB recorded at 1.02.

MFA Financial, Inc. [NYSE:MFA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.93 to 8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.68.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 20 Feb (In 38 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of MFA Financial, Inc. [MFA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MFA Financial, Inc. [MFA] sitting at +48.42 and its Gross Margin at +94.42, this company’s Net Margin is now 46.50%. These measurements indicate that MFA Financial, Inc. [MFA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.50%. Its Return on Equity is 8.98, and its Return on Assets is 2.57. These metrics suggest that this MFA Financial, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MFA Financial, Inc. [MFA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 253.51.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.73. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 11.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 39.69 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 16.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.76. MFA Financial, Inc. [MFA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.92 and P/E Ratio of 10.93. These metrics all suggest that MFA Financial, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, MFA Financial, Inc. [MFA] earns $10,565,254 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.06 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.05.

MFA Financial, Inc. [MFA] has 451.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.93 to 8.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.55, which indicates that it is 0.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MFA Financial, Inc. [MFA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. [MFA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.