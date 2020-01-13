The share price of Nordstrom, Inc. [NYSE: JWN] inclined by $41.75, presently trading at $41.63. The company’s shares saw 66.45% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $25.01 recorded on Jan 13, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as JWN jumped by +1.56% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -4.04% compared to 0.64 of all time high it touched on 01/07/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 6.97%, while additionally dropping -11.73% during the last 12 months. Nordstrom, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $37.38. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -4.25% decrease from the current trading price.

Nordstrom, Inc. [NYSE:JWN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.01 to 48.87. This is compared to its latest closing price of $41.75.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 4 Mar (In 51 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] sitting at +5.73 and its Gross Margin at +35.97, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.60%. Its Return on Equity is 60.97, and its Return on Assets is 7.05. These metrics all suggest that Nordstrom, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 319.24.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.23, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 306.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.95 and P/E Ratio of 12.11. These metrics all suggest that Nordstrom, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] earns $214,324 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 108.26 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.98. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.41 and its Current Ratio is 1.00. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] has 156.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.01 to 48.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.76, which indicates that it is 3.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.