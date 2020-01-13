Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. [OLLI] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $55.44 after OLLI shares went down by -4.03% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ:OLLI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 53.60 to 103.03. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.77. Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 24 Mar (In 71 Days). (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Fundamental Analysis of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. [OLLI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. [OLLI] sitting at +13.95 and its Gross Margin at +39.15, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.40%. Its Return on Equity is 15.53, and its Return on Assets is 12.17. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates OLLI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. [OLLI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.07, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.06. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 137.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.61 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. [OLLI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 41.48 and P/E Ratio of 26.00. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. [OLLI] earns $161,218 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1,348.59 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.12. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.41 and its Current Ratio is 2.37. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. [OLLI] has 64.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 53.60 to 103.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.85, which indicates that it is 2.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.69. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. [OLLI] a Reliable Buy?

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. [OLLI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.