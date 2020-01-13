Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. [PTEN] saw a change by -1.18% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $10.08. The company is holding 196.86M shares with keeping 189.75M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 31.42% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -38.05% from high for the same period of time. Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -7.95%, trading +31.42% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 196.86M shares valued at 2.91 million were bought and sold. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. [NASDAQ:PTEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.67 to 16.27. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.20. Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 6 Feb (In 25 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. [PTEN] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. [PTEN] sitting at -1.91 and its Gross Margin at +2.22, this company’s Net Margin is now -19.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.00%. Its Return on Equity is -8.59, and its Return on Assets is -5.54. These metrics suggest that this Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. tom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 "> tom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 ">

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. [PTEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 31.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 24.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -1.23, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. [PTEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.63, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.10.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. [PTEN] earns $415,875 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.81 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.57. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.68 and its Current Ratio is 1.81. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. [PTEN] has 196.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.67 to 16.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.76, which indicates that it is 3.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. [PTEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. [PTEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.