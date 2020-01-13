Prologis, Inc. [NYSE: PLD] opened at $89.07 and closed at $88.96 a share within trading session on Jan 10, 2020. That means that the stock gained by 0.54% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $89.44. Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Prologis, Inc. [NYSE: PLD] had 2.2 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.80M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.05%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.39%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $60.81 during that period and PLD managed to take a rebound to $92.80 in the last 52 weeks. Prologis, Inc. [NYSE:PLD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.81 to 92.80. This is compared to its latest closing price of $88.96. Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 22 Jan (In 9 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Prologis, Inc. [PLD] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Prologis, Inc. [PLD] sitting at +21.59 and its Gross Margin at +39.21, this company’s Net Margin is now 53.70%. These measurements indicate that Prologis, Inc. [PLD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.40%. Its Return on Equity is 8.70, and its Return on Assets is 4.86. These metrics suggest that this Prologis, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Prologis, Inc. [PLD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 49.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.22, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.88, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 43.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 20.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Prologis, Inc. [PLD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.66, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.22 and P/E Ratio of 31.96. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Prologis, Inc. [PLD] earns $1,734,353 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.72 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.08.

Prologis, Inc. [PLD] has 628.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $56.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.81 to 92.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 1.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Prologis, Inc. [PLD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Prologis, Inc. [PLD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.