Revance Therapeutics, Inc. [RVNC] took an upward turn with a change of 18.29%, trading at the price of $19.50 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.67 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Revance Therapeutics, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 587.61K shares for that time period. RVNC monthly volatility recorded 3.56%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.17%. PS value for RVNC stocks is 1062.99 with PB recorded at 5.59.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:RVNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.88 to 20.54. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.49.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Tue 25 Feb (In 44 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. [RVNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. [RVNC] sitting at -3824.99.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -68.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -100.00%. Its Return on Equity is -68.80, and its Return on Assets is -54.62. These metrics suggest that this Revance Therapeutics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterpr

ise Value to EBITDA is -3.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 659.24. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. [RVNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.11.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Revance Therapeutics, Inc. [RVNC] earns $21,935 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.28 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 6.50 and its Current Ratio is 6.50. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. [RVNC] has 43.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $850.40M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.88 to 20.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 97.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 6.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.21. This RSI suggests that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Revance Therapeutics, Inc. [RVNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. [RVNC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.