Tailored Brands, Inc. [NYSE: TLRD] shares went higher by 2.68% from its previous closing of $4.10, now trading at the price of $4.21, also adding 0.11 points. Is TLRD stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.07 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TLRD shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 45.05M float and a unch run over in the last seven days. TLRD share price has been hovering between $14.85 and $3.70 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Tailored Brands, Inc. [NYSE:TLRD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.70 to 14.85. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.10.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 11 Mar (In 58 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Tailored Brands, Inc. [TLRD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tailored Brands, Inc. [TLRD] sitting at +7.58 and its Gross Margin at +42.64, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.40%. Its Return on Equity is 2,859.01, and its Return on Assets is 4.36. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TLRD financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tailored Brands, Inc. [TLRD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 32,081.00. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 99.69, while its Total Debt to Total

Assets stands at 63.99. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31,761.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.67. Tailored Brands, Inc. [TLRD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 173.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.97 and P/E Ratio of 5.11. These metrics all suggest that Tailored Brands, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Tailored Brands, Inc. [TLRD] earns $157,277 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 37.28 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.70. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.37 and its Current Ratio is 1.91. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Tailored Brands, Inc. [TLRD] has 47.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $198.50M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.70 to 14.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.84, which indicates that it is 6.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tailored Brands, Inc. [TLRD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tailored Brands, Inc. [TLRD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.