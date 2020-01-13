Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] shares went lower by -1.15% from its previous closing of $124.73, now trading at the price of $123.29, also adding -1.44 points. Is TGT stock a buy or should you stay away? The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.89 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TGT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 505.63M float and a -0.29% run over in the last seven days. TGT share price has been hovering between $130.24 and $67.17 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention. Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 67.17 to 130.24. This is compared to its latest closing price of $124.73. Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Tue 3 Mar (In 50 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Target Corporation [TGT] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Target Corporation [TGT] sitting at +5.58 and its Gross Margin at +26.32, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.70%. Its Return on Equity is 25.47, and its Return on Assets is 7.30. These metrics all suggest that Target Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns. tom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 "> tom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 ">

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Target Corporation [TGT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 119.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.56. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 108.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Target Corporation [TGT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.35 and P/E Ratio of 19.70. These metrics all suggest that Target Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Target Corporation [TGT] earns $209,322 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 74.28 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.88. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.20 and its Current Ratio is 0.83. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Target Corporation [TGT] has 509.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $63.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 67.17 to 130.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 83.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.54, which indicates that it is 1.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Target Corporation [TGT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Target Corporation [TGT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.