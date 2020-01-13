The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] opened at $51.39 and closed at $51.48 a share within trading session on Jan 10, 2020. That means that the stock dropped by -1.83% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $50.54.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] had 3.3 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.27M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.31%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.32%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $40.52 during that period and BK managed to take a rebound to $54.27 in the last 52 weeks.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.52 to 54.27. This is compared to its latest closing price of $51.48.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 16 Jan (In 4 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] sitting at +26.67, this company’s Net Margin is now 48.10%. These measurements indicate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.90%. Its Return on Equity is 10.35, and its Return on Assets is 1.15. These metrics suggest that this The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the

near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 168.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.58. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.91 and P/E Ratio of 13.12. These metrics all suggest that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] earns $374,016 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.77.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has 939.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $47.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.52 to 54.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 1.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.