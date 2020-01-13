The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE: BX] opened at $57.88 and closed at $57.72 a share within trading session on Jan 13, 2020. That means that the stock gained by 0.76% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $58.16. Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE: BX] had 1.45 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.13M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.68%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.60%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $31.32 during that period and BX managed to take a rebound to $58.40 in the last 52 weeks. The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE:BX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.32 to 58.40. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.72. Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 30 Jan (In 17 Days). Fundamental Analysis of The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] sitting at +53.06 and its Gross Margin at +97.44, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.00%. These measurements indicate that The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.60%. Its Return on Equity is 23.69, and its Return on Assets is 4.85. These metrics all suggest that The Blackstone Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns. []).push({}); []).push({});

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 160.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 21.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 157.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.59 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 68.74 and P/E Ratio of 25.33. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] earns $2,407,936 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.27 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.20.

The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] has 1.19B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $68.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.32 to 58.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 85.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 1.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.85. This RSI suggests that The Blackstone Group Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.