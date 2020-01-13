The share price of The TJX Companies, Inc. [NYSE: TJX] inclined by $62.34, presently trading at $62.48. The company’s shares saw 34.57% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $46.43 recorded on Jan 13, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as TJX jumped by +1.48% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.78% compared to 0.91 of all time high it touched on 01/10/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 3.49%, while additionally gaining 32.38% during the last 12 months. The TJX Companies, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $65.72. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.24% increase from the current trading price.

The TJX Companies, Inc. [NYSE:TJX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.43 to 63.03. This is compared to its latest closing price of $62.34.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 26 Feb (In 44 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] sitting at +10.62 and its Gross Margin at +28.43, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 54.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 41.80%. Its Return on Equity is 60.01, and its Return on Assets is 21.56. These metrics all suggest that The TJX Companies, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 49.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to

Total Capital is 32.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.29. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 59.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. The TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.06 and P/E Ratio of 24.55. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] earns $144,344 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 115.74 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.75. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.70 and its Current Ratio is 1.53. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

The TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] has 1.21B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $75.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.43 to 63.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.66, which indicates that it is 1.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.