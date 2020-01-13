Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] shares went lower by -0.65% from its previous closing of $179.10, now trading at the price of $177.94, also adding -1.16 points. Is UNP stock a buy or should you stay away? The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.93 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of UNP shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 693.01M float and a -1.68% run over in the last seven days. UNP share price has been hovering between $182.38 and $149.01 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention. Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 149.01 to 182.38. This is compared to its latest closing price of $179.10. Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 23 Jan (In 11 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] sitting at +37.30 and its Gross Margin at +41.78, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.30%. These measurements indicate that Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.50%. Its Return on Equity is 26.35, and its Return on Assets is 10.11. These metrics all suggest that Union Pacific Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns. tom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 "> tom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 ">

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 109.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 102.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.00 and P/E Ratio of 20.97. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] earns $544,047 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 14.06 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.39. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.74 and its Current Ratio is 0.90. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has 698.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $124.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 149.01 to 182.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 1.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation [UNP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.