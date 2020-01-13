V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] shares went lower by -0.75% from its previous closing of $95.78, now trading at the price of $95.06, also adding -0.72 points. Is VFC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.48 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of VFC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 398.95M float and a -4.56% run over in the last seven days. VFC share price has been hovering between $100.25 and $66.14 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 66.14 to 100.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $95.78.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 23 Jan (In 11 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of V.F. Corporation [VFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for V.F. Corporation [VFC] sitting at +13.08 and its Gross Margin at +50.76, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.40%. Its Return on Equity is 31.53, and its Return on Assets is 12.18. These metrics all suggest that V.F. Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, V.F. Corporation [VFC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 64.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.90. Looking toward

the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 17.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. V.F. Corporation [VFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.94 and P/E Ratio of 29.55. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, V.F. Corporation [VFC] earns $182,573 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.77 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.03 and its Current Ratio is 1.76. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

V.F. Corporation [VFC] has 402.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $38.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 66.14 to 100.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.19, which indicates that it is 1.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is V.F. Corporation [VFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of V.F. Corporation [VFC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.