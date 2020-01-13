Wabash National Corporation [NYSE: WNC] dipped by -3.37% on the last trading session, reaching $13.47 price per share at the time. Wabash National Corporation represents 55.14M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $768.65M with the latest information.

The Wabash National Corporation traded at the price of $13.47 with 1.03 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of WNC shares recorded 380.11K.

Wabash National Corporation [NYSE:WNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.01 to 16.70. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.94.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 12 Feb (In 30 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Wabash National Corporation [WNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wabash National Corporation [WNC] sitting at +5.99 and its Gross Margin at +11.65, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.60%. Its Return on Equity is 14.17, and its Return on Assets is 5.13. These metrics all suggest that Wabash National Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Wabash National Corporation [WNC] has generated a Total Debt

to Total Equity ratio of 106.77. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 106.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Wabash National Corporation [WNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.80 and P/E Ratio of 9.04. These metrics all suggest that Wabash National Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Wabash National Corporation [WNC] earns $319,335 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 13.01 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.67. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.34 and its Current Ratio is 2.02. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Wabash National Corporation [WNC] has 55.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $768.65M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.01 to 16.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.15, which indicates that it is 2.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.57. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wabash National Corporation [WNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wabash National Corporation [WNC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.