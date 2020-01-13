Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: IRWD] dipped by -1.34% on the last trading session, reaching $12.49 price per share at the time. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. represents 161.65M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.05B with the latest information.

The Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. traded at the price of $12.49 with 1.25 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of IRWD shares recorded 1.58M.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:IRWD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.91 to 14.10. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.66.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 12 Feb (In 30 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IRWD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IRWD] sitting at -29.50 and its Gross Margin at +88.21, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -32.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -109.80%. Its Return on Assets is -60.22.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 190.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 124.66.

valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -26.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IRWD] earns $673,085 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.25 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.74. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.23 and its Current Ratio is 2.23. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

At its current price, it has moved down by -11.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.94, which indicates that it is 5.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IRWD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IRWD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.