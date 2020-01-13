Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KNX] opened at $37.02 and closed at $37.02 a share within trading session on Jan 10, 2020. That means that the stock gained by 0.62% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $37.25.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KNX] had 2.08 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.59M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.15%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.35%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $27.03 during that period and KNX managed to take a rebound to $39.37 in the last 52 weeks.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.03 to 39.37. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.02.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 29 Jan (In 16 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] sitting at +10.01 and its Gross Margin at +17.26, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.80%. Its Return on Equity is 7.84, and its Return on Assets is 5.38. These metrics suggest that this Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] has generated a Total Debt to Total

Equity ratio of 12.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 11.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 17.73, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 11.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.35, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.06 and P/E Ratio of 16.45. These metrics all suggest that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] earns $234,389 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.41 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.48 and its Current Ratio is 1.48. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] has 169.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.03 to 39.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.83, which indicates that it is 2.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.