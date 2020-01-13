The share price of Xilinx, Inc. [NASDAQ: XLNX] inclined by $99.47, presently trading at $99.03. The company’s shares saw 13.10% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $87.56 recorded on Jan 13, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as XLNX jumped by +1.87% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.75% compared to 1.82 of all time high it touched on 01/09/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 9.02%, while additionally gaining 10.07% during the last 12 months. Xilinx, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $107.59. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.56% increase from the current trading price.

Xilinx, Inc. [NASDAQ:XLNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 87.56 to 141.60. This is compared to its latest closing price of $99.47.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 28 Jan (In 15 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Xilinx, Inc. [XLNX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Xilinx, Inc. [XLNX] sitting at +31.28 and its Gross Margin at +68.59, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.80%. These measurements indicate that Xilinx, Inc. [XLNX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.10%. Its Return on Equity is 34.28, and its Return on Assets is 17.43. These metrics all suggest that Xilinx, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Xilinx, Inc. [XLNX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to

Total Capital is 30.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Xilinx, Inc. [XLNX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 29.80 and P/E Ratio of 26.74. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Xilinx, Inc. [XLNX] earns $690,061 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.65 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.60. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 7.53 and its Current Ratio is 8.19. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Xilinx, Inc. [XLNX] has 256.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $25.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 87.56 to 141.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 1.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Xilinx, Inc. [XLNX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. [XLNX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.