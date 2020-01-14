AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] opened at $87.10 and closed at $88.52 a share within trading session on Jan 14, 2020. That means that the stock dropped by -0.27% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $88.29. Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] had 2.86 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 7.36M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.51%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.62%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $62.66 during that period and ABBV managed to take a rebound to $91.99 in the last 52 weeks. AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.66 to 91.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $88.52. ="text-align:center; margin-top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 "> ="text-align:center; margin-top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 ">

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Fri 7 Feb (In 24 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] sitting at +37.06 and its Gross Margin at +76.93, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 32.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.80%. Its Return on Assets is 8.69.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 126.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] earns $1,091,767 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.02 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.50. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.89 and its Current Ratio is 0.98. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] has 1.50B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $132.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.66 to 91.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 1.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AbbVie Inc. [ABBV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.