Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABEO] shares went lower by -7.09% from its previous closing of $2.54, now trading at the price of $2.36, also adding -0.18 points. Is ABEO stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.84 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ABEO shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 68.52M float and a -14.80% run over in the last seven days. ABEO share price has been hovering between $8.41 and $1.46 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABEO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Mon 16 Mar (In 63 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] sitting at -1940.16.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -38.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -43.40%. Its Return on Equity is -37.27, and its Return on Assets is -32.09. These metrics suggest that this Abeona Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This

company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 52.37. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.55.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] earns $36,120 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 31.89 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.37 and its Current Ratio is 4.37. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] has 85.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $202.37M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.46 to 8.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.06, which indicates that it is 9.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.