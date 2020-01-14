ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $41.80 after ACAD shares went down by -7.60% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ACAD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.12 to 53.70. This is compared to its latest closing price of $45.24.
Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Tue 25 Feb (In 43 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] sitting at -110.56 and its Gross Margin at +94.47, this company’s Net Margin is now -82.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -60.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -51.90%. Its Return on Equity is -60.22, and its Return on Assets is -53.03. These metrics suggest that this ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its inves
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -23.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.12. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.86.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] earns $520,481 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.68 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.48. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 8.76 and its Current Ratio is 8.83. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] has 155.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.12 to 53.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 107.75% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.80, which indicates that it is 6.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.