The share price of Advaxis, Inc. [NASDAQ: ADXS] inclined by $1.22, presently trading at $1.15. The company’s shares saw 460.70% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.21 recorded on Jan 14, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ADXS fall by -12.31% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -13.64% compared to -0.16 of all time high it touched on 01/08/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 87.69%, while additionally dropping -72.56% during the last 12 months. Advaxis, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $5.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.85% increase from the current trading price.
Advaxis, Inc. [NASDAQ:ADXS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 10 Mar (In 56 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Advaxis, Inc. [ADXS]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Advaxis, Inc. [ADXS] sitting at -75.02, this company’s Net Margin is now -79.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -49.28, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -49.70%. Its Return on Equity is -52.25, and its Return on Assets is -30.90. These metrics
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.14. Advaxis, Inc. [ADXS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.40.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Advaxis, Inc. [ADXS] earns $596,686 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.39. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 7.48 and its Current Ratio is 7.48. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Advaxis, Inc. [ADXS] has 48.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $58.68M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 10.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 460.70% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.15, which indicates that it is 13.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Advaxis, Inc. [ADXS] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Advaxis, Inc. [ADXS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.