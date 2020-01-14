The share price of Amyris, Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] inclined by $2.85, presently trading at $2.88. The company’s shares saw 54.28% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.87 recorded on Jan 14, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as AMRS fall by -7.21% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -8.39% compared to -0.22 of all time high it touched on 01/08/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -12.04%, while additionally dropping -25.59% during the last 12 months. Amyris, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $9.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.62% increase from the current trading price.

Amyris, Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.87 to 6.06. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.85.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Mon 16 Mar (In 62 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Amyris, Inc. [AMRS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Amyris, Inc. [AMRS] sitting at -208.66 and its Gross Margin at +42.30.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 164.07.

What about valuation? This company’s

Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.56.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Amyris, Inc. [AMRS] earns $126,449 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.16 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.46. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.39 and its Current Ratio is 0.43. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Amyris, Inc. [AMRS] has 105.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $299.68M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.87 to 6.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 6.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amyris, Inc. [AMRS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Amyris, Inc. [AMRS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.