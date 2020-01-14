Anaplan, Inc. [PLAN] took an upward turn with a change of 1.46%, trading at the price of $57.59 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.71 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Anaplan, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.42M shares for that time period. PLAN monthly volatility recorded 2.70%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.15%. PS value for PLAN stocks is 24.47 with PB recorded at 25.94.

Anaplan, Inc. [NYSE:PLAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.25 to 60.36. This is compared to its latest closing price of $56.76.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Mon 24 Feb (In 42 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Anaplan, Inc. [PLAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Anaplan, Inc. [PLAN] sitting at -53.30 and its Gross Margin at +71.99, this company’s Net Margin is now -49.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -60.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -42.10%. Its Return on Equity is -62.52, and its Return on Assets is -33.79. These metrics suggest that this Anaplan, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Anaplan,

Inc. [PLAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -60.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 21.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Anaplan, Inc. [PLAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.89.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Anaplan, Inc. [PLAN] earns $185,252 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.02 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.62. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.08 and its Current Ratio is 2.08. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Anaplan, Inc. [PLAN] has 135.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.25 to 60.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 119.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.58. This RSI suggests that Anaplan, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Anaplan, Inc. [PLAN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. [PLAN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.