Anthem, Inc. [ANTM] saw a change by -3.57% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $296.74. The company is holding 255.20M shares with keeping 253.17M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 30.63% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -6.68% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -4.00%, trading +26.44% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 255.20M shares valued at 1.7 million were bought and sold.

Anthem, Inc. [NYSE:ANTM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 227.16 to 317.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $307.74.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 29 Jan (In 16 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Anthem, Inc. [ANTM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Anthem, Inc. [ANTM] sitting at +6.35, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.40%. Its Return on Equity is 13.63, and its Return on Assets is 5.28. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ANTM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization's capital structure, Anthem, Inc. [ANTM] has generated a

Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 67.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Anthem, Inc. [ANTM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.13 and P/E Ratio of 18.06. These metrics all suggest that Anthem, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Anthem, Inc. [ANTM] earns $1,441,221 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.30. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 2.16.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 2.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Anthem, Inc. [ANTM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Anthem, Inc. [ANTM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.