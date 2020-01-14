Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $0.77 after APEX shares went up by 4.85% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Apex Global Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:APEX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.68 to 2.82. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.73.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Tue 28 Apr (In 105 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX] sitting at +30.43, this company’s Net Margin is now -50.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.20%. Its Return on Equity is -64.11, and its Return on Assets is -12.51. These metrics suggest that this Apex Global Brands Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 379.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.16, while its Total Debt

to Total Assets stands at 58.26. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 370.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.88. Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.84.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX] earns $568,465 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.26 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.25. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.91 and its Current Ratio is 0.91. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX] has 5.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.35M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.68 to 2.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 41.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX] a Reliable Buy?

Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.