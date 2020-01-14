Apollo Global Management, Inc. [NYSE: APO] gained by 0.48% on the last trading session, reaching $50.11 price per share at the time. Apollo Global Management, Inc. represents 222.19M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.13B with the latest information. The Apollo Global Management, Inc. traded at the price of $50.11 with 1.71 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of APO shares recorded 1.93M. Apollo Global Management, Inc. [NYSE:APO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.75 to 50.35. This is compared to its latest closing price of $49.87. Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 30 Jan (In 17 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] sitting at +2.79 and its Gross Margin at +98.69, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.80%. These measurements indicate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.40%. Its Return on Equity is -2.01, and its Return on Assets is -0.44. These metrics all suggest that Apollo Global Management, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns. isplay:block; text-align:center;" data-ad-layout="in-article" data-ad-format="fluid" data-ad-client="ca-pub-8936073316663999" data-ad-slot="7424790535"> isplay:block; text-align:center;" data-ad-layout="in-article" data-ad-format="fluid" data-ad-client="ca-pub-8936073316663999" data-ad-slot="7424790535">

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 161.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 262.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 253.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 16.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.18 and P/E Ratio of 24.53. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] earns $1,018,739 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.92 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.18.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.57, which indicates that it is 2.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.90. This RSI suggests that Apollo Global Management, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. [APO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.