Appian Corporation [NASDAQ: APPN] shares went higher by 11.39% from its previous closing of $44.34, now trading at the price of $49.39, also adding 5.05 points. Is APPN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.53 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of APPN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 33.86M float and a +27.00% run over in the last seven days. APPN share price has been hovering between $62.94 and $29.52 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Appian Corporation [NASDAQ:APPN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 20 Feb (In 38 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Appian Corporation [APPN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Appian Corporation [APPN] sitting at -20.60 and its Gross Margin at +62.55, this company’s Net Margin is now -20.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -78.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -65.10%. Its Return on Equity is -83.31, and its Return on Assets is -25.09. These metrics suggest that this Appian Corporation does a poor job of managing

its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -55.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.63. Appian Corporation [APPN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 23.33.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Appian Corporation [APPN] earns $214,313 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.04 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.15. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.52 and its Current Ratio is 1.52. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Appian Corporation [APPN] has 64.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.52 to 62.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.44. This RSI suggests that Appian Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Appian Corporation [APPN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Appian Corporation [APPN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.