Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. [NASDAQ: AXNX] dipped by -6.16% on the last trading session, reaching $30.39 price per share at the time. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. represents 34.16M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.04B with the latest information.

The Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. traded at the price of $30.39 with 1.75 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AXNX shares recorded 665.49K.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. [NASDAQ:AXNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.00 to 43.37. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.38.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 3 Mar (In 50 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. [AXNX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. [AXNX] sitting at -4870.86 and its Gross Margin at -84.16.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -35.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -19.30%. Its Return on Equity is -46.13, and its Return on Assets is -31.99. These metrics suggest that this Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. [AXNX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 16.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 14.10, while its Total

Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -25.64, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -23.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 179.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.83. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. [AXNX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.93.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. [AXNX] earns $8,126 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.31 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 27.46 and its Current Ratio is 28.09. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. [AXNX] has 34.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.00 to 43.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 117.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. [AXNX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. [AXNX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.