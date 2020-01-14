Camping World Holdings, Inc. [CWH] saw a change by 10.10% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $15.97. The company is holding 86.19M shares with keeping 32.38M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 127.19% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding 1.51% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -7.25%, trading +82.27% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 86.19M shares valued at 1.21 million were bought and sold.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:CWH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.03 to 15.73. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.50.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 5 Mar (In 51 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Camping World Holdings, Inc. [CWH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Camping World Holdings, Inc. [CWH] sitting at +5.10 and its Gross Margin at +27.41.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.90%. Its Return on Equity is 20.58, and its Return on Assets is 0.39. These metrics suggest that this Camping World Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Camping World Holdings, Inc. [CWH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4,705.54.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 97.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 74.37. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.40, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2,687.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.47 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.71. Camping World Holdings, Inc. [CWH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.58, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.48.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Camping World Holdings, Inc. [CWH] earns $370,154 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 36.16 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.78. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.25 and its Current Ratio is 1.45. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Camping World Holdings, Inc. [CWH] a Reliable Buy?

Camping World Holdings, Inc. [CWH] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.