Citigroup Inc. [C] saw a change by 2.65% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $82.79. The company is holding 2.21B shares with keeping 2.18B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 48.64% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding 1.88% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.30%, trading +19.92% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 2.21B shares valued at 9.67 million were bought and sold.

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Citigroup Inc. [C]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Citigroup Inc. [C] sitting at +24.12, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.30%. These measurements indicate that Citigroup Inc. [C] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.50%. Its Return on Equity is 8.99, and its Return on Assets is 0.95. These metrics suggest that this Citigroup Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Citigroup Inc. [C] has generated a

Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 225.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.97. Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.69, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.21 and P/E Ratio of 10.99. These metrics all suggest that Citigroup Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Citigroup Inc. [C] earns $479,167 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.81.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.77, which indicates that it is 1.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.54. This RSI suggests that Citigroup Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Citigroup Inc. [C] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Citigroup Inc. [C], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.