Commercial Metals Company [NYSE: CMC] N/A by 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $22.60 price per share at the time. Commercial Metals Company represents 119.70M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.71B with the latest information.

The Commercial Metals Company traded at the price of $22.60 with 2.05 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CMC shares recorded 1.73M.

Commercial Metals Company [NYSE:CMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.27 to 24.04. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.60.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 19 Mar (In 66 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Commercial Metals Company [CMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Commercial Metals Company [CMC] sitting at +5.82 and its Gross Margin at +13.75, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.28, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.70%. Its Return on Equity is 12.75, and its Return on Assets is 5.61. These metrics all suggest that Commercial Metals Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Commercial Metals Company [CMC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 76.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.11. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to

Equity is 4.73, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 75.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. Commercial Metals Company [CMC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 50.45 and P/E Ratio of 10.29. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Commercial Metals Company [CMC] earns $505,814 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.60 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.64. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.00 and its Current Ratio is 2.99. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Commercial Metals Company [CMC] has 119.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.27 to 24.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 70.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 2.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Commercial Metals Company [CMC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Commercial Metals Company [CMC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.