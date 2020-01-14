CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] gained by 1.16% on the last trading session, reaching $59.66 price per share at the time. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. represents 201.02M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.85B with the latest information.

The CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. traded at the price of $59.66 with 4.65 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CRWD shares recorded 4.04M.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Fundamental Analysis of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. [CRWD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. [CRWD] sitting at -54.78 and its Gross Margin at +65.08, this company’s Net Margin is now -35.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -404.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 28.30%. Its Return on Equity is -542.29, and its Return on Assets is -43.04. These metrics suggest that this CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful

business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -84.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 24.99.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.28 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.77. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.08 and its Current Ratio is 1.08. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. [CRWD] has 201.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.58 to 101.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.09. This RSI suggests that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. [CRWD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. [CRWD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.