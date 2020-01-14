Denali Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: DNLI] gained by 19.17% on the last trading session, reaching $20.95 price per share at the time. Denali Therapeutics Inc. represents 98.29M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.73B with the latest information.

The Denali Therapeutics Inc. traded at the price of $20.95 with 1.12 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of DNLI shares recorded 328.09K.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:DNLI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.24 to 28.86. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.58.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 10 Mar (In 56 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI] sitting at -29.79, this company’s Net Margin is now -44.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -7.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -8.50%. Its Return on Equity is -7.16, and its Return on Assets is -6.31. These metrics suggest that this Denali Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -34.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.36. Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.58, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 38.18.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI] earns $721,564 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 28.67 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 14.67 and its Current Ratio is 14.67. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI] has 98.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.24 to 28.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.