Dynatrace, Inc. [DT] saw a change by -1.18% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $28.49. The company is holding 277.71M shares with keeping 274.96M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 67.10% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -3.91% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -5.44%, trading +67.21% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 277.71M shares valued at 1.25 million were bought and sold.

Dynatrace, Inc. [NYSE:DT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 29 Jan (In 15 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Dynatrace, Inc. [DT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dynatrace, Inc. [DT] sitting at -16.46 and its Gross Margin at +64.15.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -7.80%. Its Return on Assets is -6.26.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 131.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 89.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 976.47 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 176.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.54.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Dynatrace, Inc. [DT] earns $217,550 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.83 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.22 and its Current Ratio is 0.22. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Dynatrace, Inc. [DT] has 277.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.05 to 29.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dynatrace, Inc. [DT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. [DT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.