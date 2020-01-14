Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $138.94 after LLY shares went up by 0.68% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press. Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE:LLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.36 to 138.27. This is compared to its latest closing price of $138.00. Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 30 Jan (In 17 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] sitting at +25.19 and its Gross Margin at +73.81, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.10%. These measurements indicate that Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 25.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.70%. Its Return on Equity is 30.18, and its Return on Assets is 7.27. These metrics all suggest that Eli Lilly and Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns. Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 129.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 118.43. []).push({}); []).push({});

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.65 and P/E Ratio of 31.29. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] earns $634,842 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.28 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.55. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.38 and its Current Ratio is 1.73. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has 945.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $131.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.36 to 138.27. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.22, which indicates that it is 1.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 89.54. This RSI suggests that Eli Lilly and Company is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company [LLY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.