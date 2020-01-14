Ferroglobe PLC [NASDAQ: GSM] shares went higher by 32.06% from its previous closing of $0.84, now trading at the price of $1.11, also adding 0.27 points. Is GSM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.6 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of GSM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 71.32M float and a +18.84% run over in the last seven days. GSM share price has been hovering between $3.01 and $0.51 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Ferroglobe PLC [NASDAQ:GSM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Mon 24 Feb (In 41 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ferroglobe PLC [GSM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] sitting at +3.63 and its Gross Margin at +16.12, this company’s Net Margin is now -14.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.90%. Its Return on Equity is 5.51, and its Return on Assets is 2.12. These metrics suggest that this Ferroglobe PLC does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 80.96. Similarly, its Total

Debt to Total Capital is 44.74, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 69.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.79. Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.51.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] earns $520,613 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 13.75 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.10. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.85 and its Current Ratio is 1.77. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] has 165.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $139.14M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.51 to 3.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 119.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.80, which indicates that it is 8.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.01. This RSI suggests that Ferroglobe PLC is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC [GSM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.