The share price of First Republic Bank [NYSE: FRC] inclined by $115.45, presently trading at $120.94. The company’s shares saw 44.53% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $83.68 recorded on Jan 14, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as FRC jumped by +4.57% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.18% compared to 5.28 of all time high it touched on 01/14/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 2.70%, while additionally gaining 36.64% during the last 12 months. First Republic Bank is said to have a 12-month price target set at $114.35. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -6.59% decrease from the current trading price.

First Republic Bank [NYSE:FRC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 83.68 to 118.43. This is compared to its latest closing price of $115.45.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of First Republic Bank [FRC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for First Republic Bank [FRC] sitting at +29.42, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.70%. These measurements indicate that First Republic Bank [FRC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.70%. Its Return on Equity is 10.35, and its Return on Assets is 0.91. These metrics suggest that this First Republic Bank does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful

business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, First Republic Bank [FRC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 120.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. First Republic Bank [FRC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.85, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.68 and P/E Ratio of 23.72. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, First Republic Bank [FRC] earns $798,002 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.04.

First Republic Bank [FRC] has 170.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $19.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 83.68 to 118.43. At its current price, it has moved up by 2.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 1.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is First Republic Bank [FRC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of First Republic Bank [FRC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.