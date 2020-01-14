Geron Corporation [NASDAQ: GERN] stock went up by 5.93% or 0.08 points up from its previous closing price of $1.35. The stock reached $1.43 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, GERN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +5.32% in the period of the last 7 days.
GERN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.44, at one point touching $1.352. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.44. The 52-week high currently stands at $2.14 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 12.50% after the recent low of $0.99.
Geron Corporation [NASDAQ:GERN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.99 to 2.14. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.35.
Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 5 Mar (In 51 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Geron Corporation [GERN]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Geron Corporation [GERN] sitting at -2914.92.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -22.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -16.70%. Its Return on Equity is -19.19, and its Return on Assets is -18.28. These metrics suggest that this Geron Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 144.81. Geron Corporation [GERN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.05.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Geron Corporation [GERN] earns $62,706 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.33 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 21.99 and its Current Ratio is 21.99. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Geron Corporation [GERN] has 199.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $269.70M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.99 to 2.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.43% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.30, which indicates that it is 4.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Geron Corporation [GERN] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Geron Corporation [GERN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.