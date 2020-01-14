The share price of Glu Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: GLUU] inclined by $5.61, presently trading at $5.83. The company’s shares saw 41.85% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $4.11 recorded on Jan 13, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as GLUU fall by -7.17% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -8.76% compared to -0.45 of all time high it touched on 01/07/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 4.29%, while additionally dropping -37.85% during the last 12 months. Glu Mobile Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $7.33. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.5% increase from the current trading price.

Glu Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:GLUU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.11 to 11.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.61.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 5 Feb (In 23 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] sitting at -2.39 and its Gross Margin at +63.21, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -7.30%. Its Return on Equity is -7.97, and its Return on Assets is -4.30. These metrics suggest that this Glu

Mobile Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 116.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.05. Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 35.34.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] earns $556,238 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.82 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.19. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.08 and its Current Ratio is 1.08. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] has 149.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $871.18M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.11 to 11.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 5.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.