GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] took an upward turn with a change of 1.79%, trading at the price of $11.40 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.8 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while GrafTech International Ltd. shares have an average trading volume of 2.06M shares for that time period. EAF monthly volatility recorded 2.75%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.43%. PS value for EAF stocks is 1.73 with PB recorded at .

GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE:EAF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.60 to 15.35. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.20.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 6 Feb (In 24 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] sitting at +59.61 and its Gross Margin at +62.73, this company’s Net Margin is now 41.90%. These measurements indicate that GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 111.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 91.70%. Its Return on Assets is 63.14.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 199.71, while

its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 143.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.47 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] earns $1,366,914 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.41 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.40. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.02 and its Current Ratio is 1.95. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] has 290.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.60 to 15.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.