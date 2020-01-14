Heron Therapeutics, Inc. [HRTX] saw a change by 5.66% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $22.21. The company is holding 91.42M shares with keeping 89.93M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 41.65% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -22.61% from high for the same period of time. Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -17.16%, trading +27.64% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 91.42M shares valued at 2.18 million were bought and sold. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:HRTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.68 to 28.70. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.02. Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Fri 28 Feb (In 46 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. [HRTX] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. [HRTX] sitting at -237.42 and its Gross Margin at +64.49. This company’s Return on Total Capital is -68.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -49.10%. Its Return on Equity is -71.35, and its Return on Assets is -51.35. These metrics suggest that this Heron Therapeutics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. isplay:block; text-align:center;" data-ad-layout="in-article" data-ad-format="fluid" data-ad-client="ca-pub-8936073316663999" data-ad-slot="7424790535"> isplay:block; text-align:center;" data-ad-layout="in-article" data-ad-format="fluid" data-ad-client="ca-pub-8936073316663999" data-ad-slot="7424790535">

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Heron Therapeutics, Inc. [HRTX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.24. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.22, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. [HRTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.48.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Heron Therapeutics, Inc. [HRTX] earns $391,283 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.45 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.44 and its Current Ratio is 4.86. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. [HRTX] has 91.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.68 to 28.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.40, which indicates that it is 5.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Heron Therapeutics, Inc. [HRTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. [HRTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.