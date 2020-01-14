The share price of Honeywell International Inc. [NYSE: HON] inclined by $178.68, presently trading at $181.27. The company’s shares saw 33.31% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $135.98 recorded on Jan 13, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as HON jumped by +2.12% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.04% compared to 3.76 of all time high it touched on 01/13/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 2.99%, while additionally gaining 31.97% during the last 12 months. Honeywell International Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $188.05. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.78% increase from the current trading price.

Honeywell International Inc. [NYSE:HON]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 135.98 to 183.12. This is compared to its latest closing price of $178.68.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Fri 7 Feb (In 25 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Honeywell International Inc. [HON]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Honeywell International Inc. [HON] sitting at +18.64 and its Gross Margin at +36.87, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.10%. These measurements indicate that Honeywell International Inc. [HON] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.60%. Its Return on Equity is 38.16, and its Return on Assets is 11.55. These metrics all suggest that Honeywell International Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Honeywell International Inc. [HON] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 89.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total

Capital is 47.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 23.62, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.94 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Honeywell International Inc. [HON] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.46 and P/E Ratio of 21.16. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Honeywell International Inc. [HON] earns $366,763 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.11 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.71. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.06 and its Current Ratio is 1.29. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] has 716.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $129.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 135.98 to 183.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 1.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Honeywell International Inc. [HON] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. [HON], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.