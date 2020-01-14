Humana Inc. [HUM] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $356.88 after HUM shares went down by -1.99% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press. Humana Inc. [NYSE:HUM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 225.65 to 376.39. This is compared to its latest closing price of $364.12. Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 5 Feb (In 23 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Humana Inc. [HUM] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Humana Inc. [HUM] sitting at +5.45, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.00%. Its Return on Equity is 16.83, and its Return on Assets is 6.33. These metrics all suggest that Humana Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns. Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Humana Inc. [HUM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 59.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.65. || []).push({}); || []).push({});

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Humana Inc. [HUM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.82, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.25 and P/E Ratio of 18.96. These metrics all suggest that Humana Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Humana Inc. [HUM] earns $1,305,321 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 2.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.42.

Humana Inc. [HUM] has 132.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $47.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 225.65 to 376.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.93, which indicates that it is 2.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Humana Inc. [HUM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Humana Inc. [HUM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.