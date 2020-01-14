The share price of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. [NASDAQ: ICHR] inclined by $30.90, presently trading at $37.70. The company’s shares saw 117.67% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $17.32 recorded on Jan 14, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ICHR jumped by +14.41% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.25% compared to 4.74 of all time high it touched on 01/14/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -4.86%, while additionally gaining 68.12% during the last 12 months. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $34.25. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -3.45% decrease from the current trading price.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. [NASDAQ:ICHR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.32 to 34.70. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.90.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 5 Feb (In 22 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. [ICHR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. [ICHR] sitting at +7.61 and its Gross Margin at +14.66, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.00%. Its Return on Equity is 27.89, and its Return on Assets is 11.10. These metrics suggest that this Ichor Holdings, Ltd. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ichor Holdings, Ltd. [ICHR] has generated a Total

Debt to Total Equity ratio of 101.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.37. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 96.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. [ICHR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.62 and P/E Ratio of 137.05. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ichor Holdings, Ltd. [ICHR] earns $552,759 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 18.40 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.58. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.03 and its Current Ratio is 2.41. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. [ICHR] has 22.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $708.54M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.32 to 34.70. At its current price, it has moved up by 8.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 117.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ichor Holdings, Ltd. [ICHR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. [ICHR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.