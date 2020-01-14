iFresh Inc. [NASDAQ: IFMK] shares went higher by 30.07% from its previous closing of $0.46, now trading at the price of $0.60, also adding 0.14 points. Is IFMK stock a buy or should you stay away?
The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.79 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of IFMK shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 8.52M float and a +45.90% run over in the last seven days. IFMK share price has been hovering between $3.05 and $0.34 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.
iFresh Inc. [NASDAQ:IFMK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.34 to 3.05. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.46.
Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 13 Feb (In 31 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of iFresh Inc. [IFMK]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for iFresh Inc. [IFMK] sitting at -8.14 and its Gross Margin at +16.26, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -46.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -57.50%. Its Return on Equity is -541.49, and its Return on Assets is -25.00. These metrics suggest that this iFresh Inc. does a
Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 104.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.87.
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, iFresh Inc. [IFMK] earns $333,594 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 28.09 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.61. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.22 and its Current Ratio is 0.47. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.
iFresh Inc. [IFMK] has 18.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.79M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.34 to 3.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 75.43% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.25. This RSI suggests that iFresh Inc. is currently Overbought.
Conclusion: Is iFresh Inc. [IFMK] a Reliable Buy?
iFresh Inc. [IFMK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.