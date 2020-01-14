East West Bancorp, Inc. [NASDAQ: EWBC] shares went higher by 0.23% from its previous closing of $47.28, now trading at the price of $47.39, also adding 0.11 points. Is EWBC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.19 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of EWBC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 144.67M float and a -1.39% run over in the last seven days. EWBC share price has been hovering between $56.09 and $37.69 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

East West Bancorp, Inc. [NASDAQ:EWBC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 23 Jan (In 10 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of East West Bancorp, Inc. [EWBC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for East West Bancorp, Inc. [EWBC] sitting at +43.68, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.20%. These measurements indicate that East West Bancorp, Inc. [EWBC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 26.40%. Its Return on Equity is 17.03, and its Return on Assets is 1.80. These metrics suggest that this East West Bancorp, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, East West

Bancorp, Inc. [EWBC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 13.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 11.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. East West Bancorp, Inc. [EWBC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.16 and P/E Ratio of 10.51. These metrics all suggest that East West Bancorp, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, East West Bancorp, Inc. [EWBC] earns $564,703 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.17.

East West Bancorp, Inc. [EWBC] has 147.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.69 to 56.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.68, which indicates that it is 1.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is East West Bancorp, Inc. [EWBC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. [EWBC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.