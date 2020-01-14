Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.[LYV] stock saw a move by 1.52% on , touching 1.8 million. Based on the recent volume, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of LYV shares recorded 215.81M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. [LYV] stock could reach median target price of $80.00. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. [LYV] stock additionally went up by +0.86% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 4.21% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of LYV stock is set at 35.33% by far, with shares price recording returns by 6.19% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, LYV shares showcased 2.16% increase. LYV saw -2.24% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 38.89% compared to high within the same period of time. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. [NYSE:LYV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 52.10 to 74.02. This is compared to its latest closing price of $71.28. Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 27 Feb (In 45 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. [LYV] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. [LYV] sitting at +2.62 and its Gross Margin at +22.56, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.90%. Its Return on Equity is -1.55, and its Return on Assets is -0.22. These metrics suggest that this Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. []).push({}); []).push({});

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. [LYV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 256.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.13. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.04, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 248.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. [LYV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.85.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. [LYV] earns $1,135,558 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 13.74 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.35. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.02 and its Current Ratio is 1.03. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. [LYV] has 215.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $15.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 52.10 to 74.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 1.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. [LYV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. [LYV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.