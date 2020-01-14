The share price of LKQ Corporation [NASDAQ: LKQ] inclined by $34.09, presently trading at $34.13. The company’s shares saw 39.65% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $24.44 recorded on Jan 13, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as LKQ fall by -2.09% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.18% compared to -0.73 of all time high it touched on 01/08/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -4.58%, while additionally gaining 29.67% during the last 12 months. LKQ Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $40.77. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.64% increase from the current trading price.

LKQ Corporation [NASDAQ:LKQ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.44 to 36.63. This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.09.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 27 Feb (In 45 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of LKQ Corporation [LKQ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for LKQ Corporation [LKQ] sitting at +7.98 and its Gross Margin at +36.70, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.60%. Its Return on Equity is 10.79, and its Return on Assets is 4.67. These metrics suggest that this LKQ Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, LKQ Corporation [LKQ] has generated a Total Debt to Total

Equity ratio of 90.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.84, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 87.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.94 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. LKQ Corporation [LKQ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.55 and P/E Ratio of 24.16. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, LKQ Corporation [LKQ] earns $232,876 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.89 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.00 and its Current Ratio is 2.67. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

LKQ Corporation [LKQ] has 311.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.44 to 36.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 1.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.20. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is LKQ Corporation [LKQ] a Reliable Buy?

LKQ Corporation [LKQ] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.