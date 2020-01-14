MGM Growth Properties LLC[MGP] stock saw a move by 0.48% on , touching 1.08 million. Based on the recent volume, MGM Growth Properties LLC stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MGP shares recorded 421.94M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] stock could reach median target price of $35.00.

MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] stock additionally went up by +1.81% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 4.51% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MGP stock is set at 8.36% by far, with shares price recording returns by 2.87% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MGP shares showcased 1.85% increase. MGP saw -6.91% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 9.96% compared to high within the same period of time.

MGM Growth Properties LLC [NYSE:MGP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.19 to 33.30. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.85.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 13 Feb (In 30 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] sitting at +25.96 and its Gross Margin at +49.96, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.50%. Its Return on Equity is 4.20, and its Return on Assets is 0.63. These metrics suggest that this MGM Growth Properties LLC does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely

won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 298.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 74.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 296.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.23. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.24 and P/E Ratio of 31.67. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 93.80 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.09.

MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] has 421.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.19 to 33.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.50, which indicates that it is 1.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.