NantHealth, Inc. [NASDAQ: NH] stock went up by 29.12% or 0.33 points up from its previous closing price of $1.15. The stock reached $1.48 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, NH share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +50.00% in the period of the last 7 days.

NH had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.7199, at one point touching $1.28. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.7199. The 52-week high currently stands at $1.96 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 53.78% after the recent low of $0.45.

NantHealth, Inc. [NASDAQ:NH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.45 to 1.96. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.15.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 26 Mar (In 72 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of NantHealth, Inc. [NH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NantHealth, Inc. [NH] sitting at -56.67 and its Gross Margin at +45.80.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -17.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -21.30%. Its Return on Equity is -194.19, and its Return on Assets is -49.45. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NH financial performance.

Turning to investigate this

organization’s capital structure, NantHealth, Inc. [NH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 7,081.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 98.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -2.96, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7,081.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.83. NantHealth, Inc. [NH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 21.04.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.31 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.07 and its Current Ratio is 1.08. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

NantHealth, Inc. [NH] has 106.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $122.45M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.45 to 1.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 229.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.52, which indicates that it is 12.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.08. This RSI suggests that NantHealth, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is NantHealth, Inc. [NH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NantHealth, Inc. [NH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.